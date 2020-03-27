e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rajasthan doctors sing ‘Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein’ in video going viral. Watch

Rajasthan doctors sing ‘Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein’ in video going viral. Watch

“This is the spirit of new India,” says the tweet accompanying the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 27, 2020 15:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Department of Medical Health & Family Welfare Government of Rajasthan, has shared the video of the doctors singing.
Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Department of Medical Health & Family Welfare Government of Rajasthan, has shared the video of the doctors singing.
         

As the cloud of uncertainty looms over the world at large, this video of doctors singing about paving a new way forward is touching a chord with many. Posted on Twitter, the video shows doctors who are leading the fight against coronavirus, singing ‘Chhodo kal ki baatein... kal ki baat purani’. Their video is going all kinds of viral.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Department of Medical Health & Family Welfare Government of Rajasthan, has shared the video of the doctors singing. According to his tweet, the video was recorded in a government hospital in Rajasthan.

Singh writes in his tweet that these doctors are working 24x7 to beat coronavirus. “Take a bow, you are our true heroes! This is the spirit of new India,” he says in his tweet.

Since being shared on March 25, the video has collected over 11,500 likes and more than 3,000 retweets - and counting. Several people have post comments praising the doctors and their efforts.

“Thank you doctors from the bottom of my heart,” says a Twitter user. “Nation Salutes... Praying to god for your good health. You are our real life hero,” says another. “Thank you for your service,” says a third.

While doctors and other medical professionals are leading the fight against the virus, there are also corona warriors who are doing their bit in this battle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted several PSAs in which he has called children “corona warriors” and urged them to remind adults to stay indoors.

Also Read | PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video

tags
top news
Covid-19 updates: Total cases in Maharashtra reach 147, say State officials
Covid-19 updates: Total cases in Maharashtra reach 147, say State officials
Govt looks at ways to help migrant labourers, to provide food and shelter
Govt looks at ways to help migrant labourers, to provide food and shelter
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Here is why you may not have to pay your car and bike EMIs for three months
Here is why you may not have to pay your car and bike EMIs for three months
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news