Rajasthan doctors sing ‘Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein’ in video going viral. Watch

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 15:25 IST

As the cloud of uncertainty looms over the world at large, this video of doctors singing about paving a new way forward is touching a chord with many. Posted on Twitter, the video shows doctors who are leading the fight against coronavirus, singing ‘Chhodo kal ki baatein... kal ki baat purani’. Their video is going all kinds of viral.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Department of Medical Health & Family Welfare Government of Rajasthan, has shared the video of the doctors singing. According to his tweet, the video was recorded in a government hospital in Rajasthan.

Singh writes in his tweet that these doctors are working 24x7 to beat coronavirus. “Take a bow, you are our true heroes! This is the spirit of new India,” he says in his tweet.

At the epicentre of COVID 19 in Rajasthan Government Hospital in Bhilwara - Drs Mushtaq, Gaur & Prajapat, paramedics Mukesh, Sain, Gyan, Urwashi, Sarfaraz and Jalam are working 24*7 to beat Coronavirus.

Take a bow, you are our true heroes!

This is the spirit of new India

🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/97ziZUrXOS — Rohit Kumar Singh (@rohitksingh) March 25, 2020

Since being shared on March 25, the video has collected over 11,500 likes and more than 3,000 retweets - and counting. Several people have post comments praising the doctors and their efforts.

“Thank you doctors from the bottom of my heart,” says a Twitter user. “Nation Salutes... Praying to god for your good health. You are our real life hero,” says another. “Thank you for your service,” says a third.

While doctors and other medical professionals are leading the fight against the virus, there are also corona warriors who are doing their bit in this battle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted several PSAs in which he has called children “corona warriors” and urged them to remind adults to stay indoors.

