Home / It's Viral / 'Corona bhag jao': Women sing and plead coronavirus to leave India, video goes viral

‘Corona bhag jao’: Women sing and plead coronavirus to leave India, video goes viral

In a little over 4-minute-long video, the women sing the song in unison.

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 12:20 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the group of women. (Screengrab)
         
Corona bhag ja, bharat me tharo kain kam re, corona bhag ja,” video of a group of women singing and pleading coronavirus to go back and leave India has gone all sorts of viral on social media. Being shared by many, the video shows the women singing the unusual song in the traditional bhajan style.

In the video which is little over 4-minute-long, people sing in unison as they read the lyrics from their mobiles.

Take a look at the video shared by a Facebook user:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 1.2 million times – and still counting. It has also gathered over 22,000 shares. The post sparked all sorts of reaction and people dropped different comments. While some asked questions, others dropped hilarious replies.

“Can someone explain the lyrics?” inquired a Facebook user. “Le coronavirus: Time to leave earth,” joked another. “This is interesting,” wrote a third.

First reported in China, the whole world is now facing the threat of coronavirus pandemic. In India, 62 cases of COVID-19 have been reported till now. Kerala has gone into partial shutdown after 14 cases have been reported in the state.

What do you think of the video?

