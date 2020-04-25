Corona Heroes: Cops sleep on ground after hours of duty, pic wins Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 15:55 IST

The nation is under lockdown till May 3 and several emergency workers are working relentlessly to keep others safe. Among them are the police personnel who are constantly putting in efforts to serve the nation. An image of two such cops has now created quite a stir online and for all the right reasons.

The image shows two cops sleeping on the ground after serving long duty hours. Shared by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhur Verma on Twitter, the post has prompted all sorts of appreciative comments.

“Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury? Yes it is... if you are a cop! Proud of these #CoronaWarriors,” he tweeted.

Since being shared, the post has been liked by over 52,000 tweeple. It has also gathered more than 9,100 retweets. Several people shared comments on the post and applauded the policemen for doing their duty so diligently.

“A big salute to true warrior. Always support the cops who are true human as well as fighter,” wrote a Twitter user. “Proud of you,” commented another. “We are really so thankful and proud of you guys,” expressed a third. “Countless salutes and respect for these real heroes,” wrote a fourth.

The stories of these corona heroes are flooding the Internet. Just like the story of this Delhi cop who responded to a SOS tweet to deliver medicine to a person in need.