Home / It's Viral / Corona Heroes: Delhi Police responds to SOS tweet, delivers medicine amid lockdown

Corona Heroes: Delhi Police responds to SOS tweet, delivers medicine amid lockdown

SHO Madhu Vihar Rajeev Kumar took it upon himself to get the necessary medicine and deliver it to Chandra’s uncle.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:14 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows policemen delivering medicine to a resident in Delhi.
The image shows policemen delivering medicine to a resident in Delhi. (Twitter/@DCPEastDelhi)
         

It all started with a series of posts by a Twitter user asking for help for one of her relatives. Deeksha Chandra, a final year MBBS student, tweeted tagging Delhi Police that one of her uncles is suffering from a neurological disease. He requires medicine but the lockdown made it tough for them to get it from any nearby medical shops. In the following tweets, she mentioned the name of the medicine, address of the person and urged the department to come for her help. And, they did!

SHO Madhu Vihar Rajeev Kumar took it upon himself to get the necessary medicine from a chemist shop located on the other end of the town and deliver it to Chandra’s uncle.

“SHO Madhu Vihar finally managed medicines from owner of manufacturing unit for a citizen who had tweeted for help,” DCP Delhi Police posted along with screenshots of the tweets by Chandra and a thank you note from her. In the note, Chandra wrote that she has never felt such admiration and respect for the police.

DCP Delhi Police also shared an image of the two cops delivering the medicine.

People flooded the post with appreciative comments calling the SHO of Madhu Vihar a hero.

“Great job done by SHO Madhu Vihar,” wrote a Twitter user. “Commendable job by SHO Madhu Vihar, new face of Delhi Police… Dil ki police Delhi police,” praised another. “You are really our hero,” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Chandra later took to Twitter to share another post and thanked the department from the “bottom of their hearts.” She thanked them for being their heroes.

