e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Couple clueless after finding live frog in bell pepper

Couple clueless after finding live frog in bell pepper

The couple reported the green tree frog which they found mysteriously in the pepper, to the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ).

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 19, 2020 11:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
(Twitter/@UofGuelphOAC)
         

A Canadian couple were left dumbfounded while making their dinner last week when they found a live frog inside a bell pepper.

Nicole Gagnon and Gerard Blackburn from Saguenay, Quebec, were making dinner on February 9 when Gagnon chopped the vegetable and made the discovery, a media report said.

The couple reported the green tree frog which they found mysteriously in the pepper, to the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ).

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “I found a giant grub inside a solid pepper once. It was the most immaculate pepper too. Every time I cut one open now I brace for a surprise.”

Another wrote, “Mack’s Mysteries!”

“This frog is basically living Plato’s allegory of the cave” read one post.

A user remarked, “I had a centipede crawl out of a banana when I peeled it once. Didn’t eat one for a couple years after that.”

tags
top news
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
US not treated well by India but I like PM Modi a lot, says Trump ahead of visit
US not treated well by India but I like PM Modi a lot, says Trump ahead of visit
‘SC order on women in Army historic, Centre’s stand regressive’: Shiv Sena
‘SC order on women in Army historic, Centre’s stand regressive’: Shiv Sena
Govt plan to amend law to link Aadhaar to voters’ list is on track, EC told
Govt plan to amend law to link Aadhaar to voters’ list is on track, EC told
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
How to manage your Gmail inbox
How to manage your Gmail inbox
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news