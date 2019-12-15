Couple exchanges onion garlands at wedding, netizens have thoughts

it-s-viral

Onion prices are still sky rocketing and people on social media can’t have enough of the price hike memes. Adding to memes, people are also using onions in real-life events to create hilarious situations.

Recently a video is doing rounds on social media where a newly married couple is spotted with garlands of onions other than the traditional flower ones.

The video, collected from a wedding in Varanasi shows the bride and groom exchanging garlands made of onion and garlic. Yes, you read that right. The guests present at the wedding also decided to present the newlyweds with the most expensive gift- onions.

Here’s the full video:

The video has sparked mixed reactions among netizens as some even compared the status of onions with gold.

Recently a couple was gifted with onion bouquets in Tamil Nadu that took the Internet by storm.

