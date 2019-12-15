e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / It's Viral

Couple exchanges onion garlands at wedding, netizens have thoughts

The video, collected from a wedding in Varanasi shows the bride and groom exchanging garlands made of onion and garlic.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 15, 2019 18:57 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A video is doing rounds on social media where a newly married couple is spotted with garlands of onions.
A video is doing rounds on social media where a newly married couple is spotted with garlands of onions.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

Onion prices are still sky rocketing and people on social media can’t have enough of the price hike memes. Adding to memes, people are also using onions in real-life events to create hilarious situations.

Recently a video is doing rounds on social media where a newly married couple is spotted with garlands of onions other than the traditional flower ones.

The video, collected from a wedding in Varanasi shows the bride and groom exchanging garlands made of onion and garlic. Yes, you read that right. The guests present at the wedding also decided to present the newlyweds with the most expensive gift- onions.

Here’s the full video:

The video has sparked mixed reactions among netizens as some even compared the status of onions with gold.

Recently a couple was gifted with onion bouquets in Tamil Nadu that took the Internet by storm.

What do you think of this unusual wedding garland?

tags
top news
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
1st ODI LIVE: Hope and Hetmyer frustrating Indian bowlers
1st ODI LIVE: Hope and Hetmyer frustrating Indian bowlers
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news