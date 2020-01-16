e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm

Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm

The event was captured in some jaw dropping wedding photographs by photographer Randolf Evan, who was shooting the wedding.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:58 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The wedding venue was situated just a short distance away from the Taal volcano which suddenly started spewing ash and smoke on Sunday.
The wedding venue was situated just a short distance away from the Taal volcano which suddenly started spewing ash and smoke on Sunday.(Facebook/Randolf Evan Photography)
         

Weddings capture some beautiful moments of the bride and groom as they exchange their vows for a happily-ever-after. But things were a bit out of the box for this couple as their wedding witnessed a massive volcanic eruption.

The couple, Chino Vaflor and Kat Bautista Palomar, went ahead with their wedding as planned even though the Taal volcano of Philippines erupted behind them. The event was captured in some jaw dropping wedding photographs by photographer Randolf Evan, who was shooting the wedding.

The wedding venue was situated just a short distance away from the Taal volcano which suddenly started spewing ash and smoke on Sunday, the day of the wedding. “We noticed white smoke coming out of Taal during preparations around 2 pm and from then on we knew something unusual was already going on with the volcano,” Randolf Evan told BBC.

The couple, however, didn’t cancel their big day. The result was a magical ceremony with some truly extraordinary photos. Some dramatic photos taken by Evan quickly became viral on social media.

The photos have collected a ton of comments from netizens. Along with being awestruck by the pictures, people have poured in good wishes for the new couple.

“This must be the wedding photo of the decade. Amazingly unique and beautiful,” writes a Facebook user. “You two are now famous here in Germany. Such amazing photos!” says another. “What a way to say, ‘I’ll love you forever’,” writes a third.

What do you think of the spectacular photos?

tags
top news
‘Cong need not feel hurt’: Raut withdraws Indira Gandhi-Karim Lala remarks
‘Cong need not feel hurt’: Raut withdraws Indira Gandhi-Karim Lala remarks
BCCI contracts: MS Dhoni dropped from list; KL Rahul promoted to grade A
BCCI contracts: MS Dhoni dropped from list; KL Rahul promoted to grade A
AAP responsible for delay in Delhi gang rape convicts’ hanging: Javadekar
AAP responsible for delay in Delhi gang rape convicts’ hanging: Javadekar
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm
Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm
Virat Kohli becomes the first owner of Audi Q8 crossover SUV
Virat Kohli becomes the first owner of Audi Q8 crossover SUV
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreICAI CA Result 2019Shershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news