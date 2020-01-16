Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:58 IST

Weddings capture some beautiful moments of the bride and groom as they exchange their vows for a happily-ever-after. But things were a bit out of the box for this couple as their wedding witnessed a massive volcanic eruption.

The couple, Chino Vaflor and Kat Bautista Palomar, went ahead with their wedding as planned even though the Taal volcano of Philippines erupted behind them. The event was captured in some jaw dropping wedding photographs by photographer Randolf Evan, who was shooting the wedding.

The wedding venue was situated just a short distance away from the Taal volcano which suddenly started spewing ash and smoke on Sunday, the day of the wedding. “We noticed white smoke coming out of Taal during preparations around 2 pm and from then on we knew something unusual was already going on with the volcano,” Randolf Evan told BBC.

The couple, however, didn’t cancel their big day. The result was a magical ceremony with some truly extraordinary photos. Some dramatic photos taken by Evan quickly became viral on social media.

The photos have collected a ton of comments from netizens. Along with being awestruck by the pictures, people have poured in good wishes for the new couple.

“This must be the wedding photo of the decade. Amazingly unique and beautiful,” writes a Facebook user. “You two are now famous here in Germany. Such amazing photos!” says another. “What a way to say, ‘I’ll love you forever’,” writes a third.

What do you think of the spectacular photos?