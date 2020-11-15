e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Covid patients celebrate Diwali with doctors in Vadodara hospital. Watch

Covid patients celebrate Diwali with doctors in Vadodara hospital. Watch

“I am really happy today, missed my family but here I got one more family,” said a COVID patient.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 10:42 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Vadodara, Gujarat
A doctor of Sir Sayajirao General Hospital said they celebrated Diwali following the social distancing norms
A doctor of Sir Sayajirao General Hospital said they celebrated Diwali following the social distancing norms(ANI)
         

The doctors in Gujarat’s Sir Sayajirao General Hospital celebrated Diwali with the stable COVID-19 patients on Saturday.

“We had planned to celebrate Diwali with the stable COVID-19 patients who didn’t need supplemental oxygen supply much. We lit up diyas in a dark room and prayed to God to remove the darkness and bright light in this COVID-19 situation,” said Dr Belim, administrative nodal officer of the Corona building at the SSG Hospital.

Another doctor said they celebrated Diwali following the social distancing norms. “We want to spread the message that we corona warriors are playing the role of deepak (lamp) to bring light in the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic. But our main motto to celebrate the festival with the patients was that they do not miss their family,” said Dr Vaishali.

The efforts made by the hospital paid and the patients seemed happy.

“I am really happy today, missed my family but here I got one more family,” said a COVID patient.

Another echoed: “I was missing my family but after seeing everyone celebrating the festival, I too started to enjoy.”

With 44,684 new COVID-19 infections reported on November 14, India’s tallysurged to 87,73,479, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Now the total number of active cases stands at 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 on November 14. As 47,992 people recovered on Saturday, the total recoveries in the country reached 81,63,572.

tags
top news
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party ahead of DDC polls: Reports
Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party ahead of DDC polls: Reports
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
From Joe Biden to Boris Johnson, world leaders extend Diwali greetings
From Joe Biden to Boris Johnson, world leaders extend Diwali greetings
Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In