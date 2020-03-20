Critical care nurse breaks down after finding grocery shelves empty post 48 hour shift

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 18:43 IST

Highlights Dawn Bilbrough works as critical care nurse in York, England

She went to the supermarket after a 48 hour shift only to find the shelves wiped out

“Those people stripping the shelves of basic foods, you just need to stop it,” she says in her video

People across various parts of the world have turned to panic buying essentials amid the coronavirus outbreak. This is sadly leaving many others deprived of basics. This very issue has been highlighted in a video by a critical care nurse in York, England. A video shared by her shows her breaking into tears as she asks people stock piling to stop.

In the video, nurse Dawn Bilbrough mentions going to the supermarket after getting off a 48 hour shift. Sadly, she finds the shelves empty.

“There’s no fruit, there’s no vegetables, I just don’t know how I’m supposed to stay healthy,” she says in the video.

As she tries hard to control her tears, she goes on, “And those people who are stripping the shelves of basic foods, you just need to stop it.”

“Because people like me are going to be looking after you when you’re at your lowest, just stop it please,” she says before ending her video.

The heartbreaking clip has gone viral, collecting over 22,000 shares within 22 hours. While some commented about the pitiful situation, a few offered to help Bilbrough with anything she needs.

“Dawn this is heartbreaking to see… lots of love and thank you for all you do,” says a Facebook user. “Dawn can I help with anything? I can have a look round... what is it that you need?” asks another.

Just days ago, a similar video of a mum in Utah went viral. TikTok user Lauren Whitney posted a video of herself breaking down when she finds out diapers she needed for her daughter were all sold out.

“How am I supposed to diaper my child if I can’t afford to buy 20 at a time like you can?” she asks in the video.