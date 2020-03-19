Heartbreaking video shows mum crying over sold out diapers amid coronavirus panic buying

it-s-viral

Coronavirus has caused a hoarding frenzy in several places all over the world. From shortages of sanitsers, face masks, toilet paper and more, people have turned to stockpiling items which in turn deprives others of basics and essentials. This video of a mother highlights the issue and it’s heartbreaking. A TikTok posted by Utah resident Lauren Whitney shows her breaking down when she finds out diapers are sold out.

Whitney, a mother of four, had made a trip to Walmart to buy a box of diapers for her daughter, she told Insider. She, however, found the shelves empty since the diapers in the size she needed for her daughter were sold out.

“To all you crazy people buying out all the diapers, how am I supposed to…” she says in the clip as she breaks down into tears. “How am I supposed to diaper my child if I can’t afford to buy 20 at a time like you can?” she asks in the video.

The clip has gone viral collecting over 5.3 million views in three days. Her video is flooded with comments from people, some saying they understand what she must have gone through and still some offering her help, should she need any.

“The virus won’t kill us, it’s the greed. I’m so sorry mama,” reads a comment. “That behavior is NOT community. No compassion. So sorry,” says another.

A few even commented that she may have been over reacting. Many replied to those comments as well.

“For the people telling her to calm down… this is literally happening all over the nation. She has every every right to be worried.

When someone offered to send her a Walmart e-gift card, Whitney, replied with, “I truly appreciate the offer, but it’s ok. I’m not posting for money, just want to bring awareness to the problems caused by doing this.

She later posted another video to explain why she posted her earlier clip.

Due to the panic around coronavirus, people are panic buying items. Stores like Costco, Target and Walmart are seeing essentials flying off the shelves. In many places, stores are even limiting the supplies a person can buy.