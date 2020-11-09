e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Dad dresses up kid and doggos to recreate Circle of Life song from Lion King. Watch

Dad dresses up kid and doggos to recreate Circle of Life song from Lion King. Watch

As the song Circle of Life plays in the background, Jeremy holds up Malia as Kono and Kenai, dressed in animal costumes, look at the little one.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:31 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Jeremy holding up Malia.
The image shows Jeremy holding up Malia.(Instagram/@kono_in_orlando)
         

The Internet has many videos of people trying to recreate the famous scene of Simba’s introduction from Lion King. This Instagram video, however, takes the cake for being one of the cutest recreations featuring two doggos, a dad and his adorable baby daughter. Chances are you may find it hard to hold back your awws.

Shared from the personal profile of the doggos, Kono and Kenai, the video shows an open space. The dad Jeremy is seen dressed up like Rafiki and little Malia is seen wearing a lion costume. As the song Circle of Life plays in the background, Jeremy holds up Malia as Kono and Kenai, dressed in animal costumes, look at the little one. Malia’s smile may just melt your heart into a puddle.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has garnered over 1.6 million views since its original posting on October 24. Netizens poured their love for the adorable video in the form of heart and clapping hands emojis. Many also lauded the extremely cute costumes and setup for the clip.

“How cute is this. I’m watching this on loop,” gushed an Instagram user. “Happiest lion I’ve ever seen. Such a cute smile,” commented another. “My heart just melted,” wrote a third.

“This made my whole month,” said a fourth.

What do you think of this cute video?

