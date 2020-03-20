Daughter designs hilarious flyer to keep father indoors amid pandemic. Twitter approves

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 11:21 IST

According to health officials, the elderly are at the highest risk of infection from coronavirus. mid the spread of Covid-19, people are finding ways to keep their beloved boomers safe. Lizzie Logan from New York used a creative method in particular to keep her over 70-year-old father safe from the spread of this infectious disease.

She designed a flyer using a missing poster format with her dad’s photo. The “have you seen this man?” poster informed viewers that Lizzie’s dad was out-and-about in San Franciso despite prior advisory to practice social distancing. The fact that he is part of a high-risk group for this disease didn’t deter him. This is why she asked those who spot him to tell him off about ignoring medical warnings.

SAN FRANCISCO: HELP ME KEEP MY DAD AT HOME



he's not sick or anything he's just old and stubborn and keeps trying to go places and do things even though we're all supposed to be at home



if you spot him, feel free to yell at him! we can do this! pic.twitter.com/qv6K6h6YhB — Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) March 16, 2020

Lizzie has since posted the flyer on Twitter. It currently has almost 3,000 likes, 400 retweets, and 70 comments.

Many younglings must be having similarly hard conversations with their parents or other older family members because the thread was filled with people sharing their own experiences.

One Twitter user, whose dad had the same name as Lizzie’s, said:

Mind if I use this and swap out the photo for my dad?



His name is also Peter and he keeps going to the gym even tho I’ve begged him not to!!!! — Lesley Hennen (@LesleyHennen) March 16, 2020

Another daughter took to Twitter to explain her own anxieties over her ageing dad and the spread of Covid-19:

Can I borrow this idea for my 80-year-old dad who has cancer and went to five different places today for no real reason at all? — Maggie Downs (@downsanddirty) March 17, 2020

Another daughter asked Lizzie if she could use the same template to save her mom from risking her life for some coupons:

Permission to make this with my moms photo and change the name. She tried to make a Kohl’s run today so a coupon wouldn’t go to waste. — Allie LeFevere (@AllieLeFevere) March 16, 2020

Tweeple were so impressed by Lizzie’s creativity that someone tagged “Art Decider” an account on the microblogging site that judges if something is ‘art or not’. Fortunately, this ‘save the boomers’ inspired poster got the green light!

Art. — Art Or Not Art (@ArtDecider) March 17, 2020

What do you think of this creative way of advising the elderly to stay home? Feel free to use this or share other interesting methods you are going to apply to keep your loved ones indoors during this pandemic. After all, their safety is our priority.