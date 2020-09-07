Delhi Metro services resumes after nearly 6 months, people flood Twitter with images

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 09:50 IST

Delhi Metro, after remaining closed for nearly six months, due to the lockdown in the wake of the pandemic, resumed today morning at 7 am as a part of unlock 4. However, not all the lines are operational as it will take place in phased manner. The first line which opened today is the Yellow line.

With new rules regarding safety in place, the new normal of travelling in metros is now very different from what people are used to. That is why, it didn’t take long for people to share images which show how the new regulations are implemented.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to the micro-blogging site to share these images. They show seats with signs on them indicating where people can sit and where they can’t. This empty look of Delhi Metro is a striking contrast from the pre-Covid days:

A few happy faces from our first journey after more than 5 months. 😀#MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/mIuVK9wHGp — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 7, 2020

Here’s a Twitter user who shared an image which shows two people sitting at the opposite corners of a row:

FINALLY 🚇😀😊



Delhi Metro opens its gates to commuters today after being shut for 169 days.



(photos: @Naseem2901) #COVID19 #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/0wdvUDc5v7 — NASEEM RAJPOOT (@Naseem2901) September 7, 2020

With a hope that people will follow all the guidelines properly, this is what another user of the micro-blogging site tweeted:

Passengers back on #DelhiMetro after 5 long months ! Hope everything goes well and people follow all the guidelines! pic.twitter.com/5m5HemOgGN — cheruvu ramakasyap (@seeaarrkkayy) September 7, 2020

Then there are these images showing empty coaches of a train:

There were several who simply dropped their reactions to the opening of Delhi Metro services.

“I was missing metro terribly. The whole exercise of going to the station, knowing crowd patterns in my areas, the familiar faces and various kinds of new people and the dynamics within the coaches. Welcome back #DelhiMetro,” wrote a Twitter user. “Delhi Metro we missed you so much,” expressed another.

In next few days, the rest of the lines will be made operational while ensuring proper safety measures.