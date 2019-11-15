e-paper
Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Delhi Pollution holiday is a thing. ‘Kids’ are writing essays about it

The image, shared on various social media platforms, details an essay apparently written by a kid on holidays during Delhi’s pollution.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:11 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image of the essay is doing rounds of the Internet.
The image of the essay is doing rounds of the Internet. (Twitter/@BeSamyak)
         

With the air quality index increasing rapidly, the city is now inching close to being the most polluted major city in the world. Due to the city’s toxic air quality, even schools are shut down in Delhi-NCR.

If you are on social media, you may have come across various people dropping all sorts of posts about pollution in Delhi. Now, an image – shared by several on Twitter and Whatsapp - has joined that list. Netizens claim, the image details an essay apparently written by a kid on holidays during Delhi’s pollution.

Titled “pollution holidays,” the essay is written in Hindi. Translated, the first line reads “In Delhi, pollution is a festival.” “It always comes after Diwali. We get more holidays during this period than Diwali. During Diwali we get only four holidays but during pollution we get ‘6+2 = 8’ holidays,” it further reads.

The following line reads, “people wear different types of masks while roaming outside.” “The use of black pepper, honey, and ginger at home increases during this time. Kids love this holiday,” read the concluding lines of the image.

What do you think of this ‘essay’ on pollution?

