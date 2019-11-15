Delhi Pollution holiday is a thing. ‘Kids’ are writing essays about it

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:11 IST

With the air quality index increasing rapidly, the city is now inching close to being the most polluted major city in the world. Due to the city’s toxic air quality, even schools are shut down in Delhi-NCR.

If you are on social media, you may have come across various people dropping all sorts of posts about pollution in Delhi. Now, an image – shared by several on Twitter and Whatsapp - has joined that list. Netizens claim, the image details an essay apparently written by a kid on holidays during Delhi’s pollution.

Titled “pollution holidays,” the essay is written in Hindi. Translated, the first line reads “In Delhi, pollution is a festival.” “It always comes after Diwali. We get more holidays during this period than Diwali. During Diwali we get only four holidays but during pollution we get ‘6+2 = 8’ holidays,” it further reads.

The following line reads, “people wear different types of masks while roaming outside.” “The use of black pepper, honey, and ginger at home increases during this time. Kids love this holiday,” read the concluding lines of the image.

What do you think of this ‘essay’ on pollution?