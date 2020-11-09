e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Mallika Sherawat’s 2009 tweet about meeting Kamala Harris goes viral again

Mallika Sherawat’s 2009 tweet about meeting Kamala Harris goes viral again

Mallika Sherawat tweeted about meeting Kamala Harris on June 23, 2009.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:35 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was posted on Mallika Sherawat’s official Facebook page on 2010.
The image was posted on Mallika Sherawat’s official Facebook page on 2010.(Facebook/@Mallika Sherawat)
         

The Internet has been abuzz after the historic win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the US Presidential election this year. Set to become the first woman to hold the post of Vice President, Harris has garnered praise from netizens. However, a particular tweet, about the Vice-President-elect, among many has prompted numerous reactions from people.

The tweet is by none other than actress Mallika Sherawat and was shared back in 2009.

Sherawat tweeted about meeting Harris on June 23, 2009. Her tweet has gone viral as the actress spoke about the possibility of Harris being the US President one day.

“Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!” reads the tweet.

Check it out below:

Sherawat’s old tweet received a number of reactions. Many even compared Sherawat’s intuition with English cricketer Jofra Archer. Archer’s old tweet about Joe Biden becoming the president became viral after Biden achieved victory in the Presidential elections.

Here are some reactions from netizens to Sherawat’s tweet:

Later on August 1, 2010 Sherawat also shared another post on Facebook along with a photograph of herself and Harris. Sherawat wrote about Harris inspiring her for a role in the movie Politics of Love in 2011.

“With Kamala Harris, attorney general of San Francisco. I was inspired by her for my role in Politics of Love,” read the caption. Here’s the post

What are your thoughts on the share?

