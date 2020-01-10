e-paper
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Disturbing video shows snake throwing up plastic bottle

The painful clip shows the reality of plastic pollution that is engulfing the world.

Jan 10, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has garnered over 13,900 views.
         

The extent of plastic pollution has reached an alarming level and the effect can be seen all over the world. The animal kingdom is among the worst affected as many of the creatures aren’t able to differentiate between food and plastic objects. This video, shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, gives a glimpse of the cruel effect of plastic on a snake.

The 48-second-clip shows a snake lying on the ground. Strangely, its belly looks swollen as if it’s eaten something only moments ago. A man can be seen prodding the snake using a long stick. The snake suddenly begins to regurgitate what it has swallowed. After a few attempts, it finally vomits out a green plastic bottle.

The painful clip shows the reality of plastic pollution that is engulfing the world.

“When it comes to plastic there is nothing called as throwing away,” writes Kaswan. “See how single use plastic like bottles are affecting the wildlife and other species,” he adds.

Take a look at the video below. (Viewer discretion advised)

Posted on January 10, the video has garnered over 13,900 views. Netizens found the video alarming and raised concerns about the increasing plastic pollution in the country.

What do you think of this shocking video? 

