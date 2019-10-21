e-paper
Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Diwali 2019: #PottersKiDiwali trends this festive season. Twitterati praises the initiative

The hashtag “#PottersKiDiwali” also started trending on Twitter.

Oct 21, 2019 20:31 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A potter makes traditional 'Diyas' (earth lamps) ahead of Diwali festival (representational image)
A potter makes traditional 'Diyas' (earth lamps) ahead of Diwali festival (representational image)(PTI)
         

The festival of lights is just around the corner. Diwali is the time for celebrations and bringing joy to each other’s lives. This year Diwali has become a bit brighter by an initiative to bring smiles to those families who spend their lives lighting up our lives. This self funded mission was carried out on October 20-21 in different parts of India and the hashtag ”#PottersKiDiwali” was also created for spreading awareness about the indigenous potters and their Diwali products. In fact, the hashtag “#PottersKiDiwali” also started trending on Twitter.

The maiden post was shared by Anshul Saxena which gained almost eight thousand likes and three thousand retweets. 

The post covered people’s interactions with potters from different states like Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and many more. This project was taken especially for the revival of the potters and elimination of artificial lamps. Saxena also shared tons of videos and images showing the interactions.

Further, many people appreciated this effort and dropped their reactions too. 

What do you think of the reason behind this trending hashtag?

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 20:06 IST

