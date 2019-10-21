Diwali 2019: #PottersKiDiwali trends this festive season. Twitterati praises the initiative

it-s-viral

The festival of lights is just around the corner. Diwali is the time for celebrations and bringing joy to each other’s lives. This year Diwali has become a bit brighter by an initiative to bring smiles to those families who spend their lives lighting up our lives. This self funded mission was carried out on October 20-21 in different parts of India and the hashtag ”#PottersKiDiwali” was also created for spreading awareness about the indigenous potters and their Diwali products. In fact, the hashtag “#PottersKiDiwali” also started trending on Twitter.

The maiden post was shared by Anshul Saxena which gained almost eight thousand likes and three thousand retweets.

Mission PKD stands for Potters Ki Diwali



This mission is being carried out on 20-21 October by common People who've contacted potters & talked to people too



This is a purely self funded awareness Mission. I tried my best to cover all Indian states



Can we trend #PottersKiDiwali — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 21, 2019

The post covered people’s interactions with potters from different states like Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and many more. This project was taken especially for the revival of the potters and elimination of artificial lamps. Saxena also shared tons of videos and images showing the interactions.

11. Mission PKD : #PottersKiDiwali in Karnataka by Tulasi Narayan.



Daughters of India are distributing Diyas & contributing for Mission PKD. pic.twitter.com/TaPPOmsUL6 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 21, 2019

9. Mission PKD : #PottersKiDiwali in Uttar Pradesh by Krishna Kumar Singh. pic.twitter.com/VM0OJb2rYT — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 21, 2019

Further, many people appreciated this effort and dropped their reactions too.

I second you Anshul Bhai.



Ladies and gentlemen across Indian states, caste, religion, language - Request you all to buy only Indian potters made pottery items.



No plastic, no Chinese products.



Let us give a helping hand to our own pottery makers. — S.u.7.4 @ 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Suddi1974) October 21, 2019

Got 100 diyas yesterday to light my school on diwali will be buying some more for house also and even kept diya decoration competition day after tomorrow in school 🤗 — Manisha Sarkar (@Nidhipa) October 21, 2019

