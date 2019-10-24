e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Diwali 2019:‘Rulayega kya,’ tweets Virender Sehwag about this heartwarming diwali ad

Diwali 2019: Virender Sehwag shared a heartening video from a luggage brand that has been winning the hearts of netizens.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:31 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Diwali 2019: It is dedicated to all those people who work tirelessly, even during the festive season, to help us get back home in time for the Diwali
Diwali 2019: It is dedicated to all those people who work tirelessly, even during the festive season, to help us get back home in time for the Diwali(Twitter/@SamsoniteIndia)
         

Diwali, the festival of lights is just around the corner. People have been posting good wishes, videos and messages for family and loved ones on social media. Keeping with the trend, former India opener Virender Sehwag shared a heartening video from a luggage brand that has been winning the hearts of netizens. The ad depicts the togetherness people feel during the festival of Diwali. It is dedicated to all those people who work tirelessly, even during the festive season, to help us get back home in time for the Diwali. With the notion, Diwali for all, the ad gives a moving picture of those who can’t go home for Diwali so others can.

“What an emotional video! Iss video ko share karein, taaki hum sab unka shukriya adaa kar paayein jo apni Diwali miss karke humara #DiwaliKaSafar pura karte hain,” wrote an emotional Sehwag which collected a lot of praises from Twitter users.  

The video has garnered almost six lakh views and a thousand likes so far.

Netizens poured in heartiest wishes for this moving video.

What do you think about this beautiful video?

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 14:31 IST

tags
top news
Breaking down the verdict: What poll results mean for key players
Breaking down the verdict: What poll results mean for key players
Helicopter with Northern Army commander on board crashes in J-K, all safe
Helicopter with Northern Army commander on board crashes in J-K, all safe
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Haryana seems to be headed for hung assembly. 3 possible scenarios
Haryana seems to be headed for hung assembly. 3 possible scenarios
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Live: ‘People’s mandate to throw off Khattar govt’, says Congress’ DS Hooda
Live: ‘People’s mandate to throw off Khattar govt’, says Congress’ DS Hooda
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News