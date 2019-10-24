Diwali 2019:‘Rulayega kya,’ tweets Virender Sehwag about this heartwarming diwali ad

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:31 IST

Diwali, the festival of lights is just around the corner. People have been posting good wishes, videos and messages for family and loved ones on social media. Keeping with the trend, former India opener Virender Sehwag shared a heartening video from a luggage brand that has been winning the hearts of netizens. The ad depicts the togetherness people feel during the festival of Diwali. It is dedicated to all those people who work tirelessly, even during the festive season, to help us get back home in time for the Diwali. With the notion, Diwali for all, the ad gives a moving picture of those who can’t go home for Diwali so others can.

“What an emotional video! Iss video ko share karein, taaki hum sab unka shukriya adaa kar paayein jo apni Diwali miss karke humara #DiwaliKaSafar pura karte hain,” wrote an emotional Sehwag which collected a lot of praises from Twitter users.

What an emotional video @SamsoniteIndia ! रुलाओगे क्या? Iss video ko share karein, taaki hum sab unka shukriya adaa kar paayein jo apni Diwali miss karke humara #DiwaliKaSafar pura karte hain. https://t.co/NpUAsNZrcu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2019

The video has garnered almost six lakh views and a thousand likes so far.

Netizens poured in heartiest wishes for this moving video.

very heart touching ! I had already shared the video on my twitter account ! Let us spread it more and more — Amit Kumar (@K5357) October 24, 2019

True. This video really needs to be a big viral one. — G N Sivaramakrishna (@gnskrishna) October 24, 2019

Seriously love that add — MaNtrue Kandlavath (@K_MaNtrue) October 24, 2019

What do you think about this beautiful video?

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 14:31 IST