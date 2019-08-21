Dog jumps into pool to save ‘drowning’ human. Amitabh Bachchan, Twitter impressed

it-s-viral

People who have dogs know all too well that they’ll go any lengths to ensure their furry friends are happy and safe. And dogs will do pretty much do the same when they can, as is shown in this video posted on Twitter. The clip shows a German Shepherd jumping into a pool to save its human from “drowning”. The incredible video has won a ton of love on the micro-blogging site and even left none other than actor Amitabh Bachchan impressed.

The video has been posted by Twitter user Andrew Albertt on August 19. “Who needs a lifeguard when you have a German Shepherd?” he’s captioned the video.

The 25-second-long video shows a woman splashing around in the pool, pretending to drown in the water. The German Shepherd notices her and immediately rushes to her “rescue”. The dog jumps into the water and without wasting any time, grabs her hair in its mouth to save her. The dog doesn’t stop swimming until it reaches the edge of the pool and knows its human is safe. You can even hear others around the pool laughing unbelievably at the dog’s effort and technique.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 1.3 million views, some 96,600 ‘likes’ and more than 22,300 retweets. Several people have been left thoroughly impressed by the dog, including BIG B.

“A dog and its owner... There is no stronger bond,” says one Twitter user. “When it’s time for your treat and your human is swimming,” jokes another. “I love this. They are great dogs! Very caring and intelligent,” says a third. “We don’t deserve dogs,” comments another.

What do you think of this video?

