Dog who rides bus alone to park wins hearts again thanks to viral post

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 14:17 IST

The Internet is brimming with videos that show how dogs can act really smart sometimes. One such story has resurfaced on social media. It details how an adorable black Labrador, Eclipse, takes the bus all alone every day for a trip to a park in Seattle.

Eclipse’s adventures are well known among the locals but she’s wowing netizens yet again, thanks to a post by a Facebook user. The post describes how this clever good girl goes to the park by taking a bus all by herself.

“Every day she leaves her house, by herself, and takes the bus downtown to the dog park where she spends a couple of hours getting exercise and making friends, and then she takes the bus back home again. She even has her own bus pass attached to the collar,” writes the Facebook user.

Eclipse started her adventure one day when her owner Jeff Young was taking too long to take her to the park. To the owner’s surprise the impatient dog ran ahead and took the bus all by herself.

Now the drivers and regular passengers of the bus love this unusual commuter on their ride.

“Even the police have given their approval as long as the bus drivers are okay with the arrangement. ‘She makes everybody happy’,” adds the caption.

Posted on December 29, the post has garnered over 2.8 lakh reactions. While some showered their love for this adorable dog and praised her smart nature, others showed concern about the dog’s safety.

“What an amazing story!” writes a Facebook user. “Okay this is the cutest thing ever,” comments another. That is one smart and independent doggo,” exclaims a third.

Eclipse also has her own Facebook page where she gives her fans a peak of her adventures.

What do you think of this clever dog?