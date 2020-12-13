e-paper
Doggo duo perfectly illustrates older-younger sibling dynamic. Watch

Doggo duo perfectly illustrates older-younger sibling dynamic. Watch

This recording was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, and watching it may make you say the same.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 22:12 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows two cute canines sitting under a table.
The image shows two cute canines sitting under a table.(Reddit/@SkaPlunk)
         

If you’ve grown up with a sibling, then you know that sharing treats, and getting annoyed at the other for taking more than their intended share, is just part and parcel of the relationship. Here is a doggo video that perfectly illustrates that notion. This relatable clip is not only hilarious but also super shareable. Watching the recording may make you want to forward it to your sibling so that the giggle-fest continues.

Posted on Reddit on December 13, this video is almost 20 seconds long. “Our 3-year-old Aussie is not amused with the new puppy,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The clip shows two cute canines sitting under a table. The bigger pooch is holding onto one end of a treat using its teeth. The smaller doggo is gnawing at the other end.

What makes the recording genuinely amusing to watch is the older dog’s expression. Check it out here:

Our 3 year old Aussie is not amused with the new puppy from r/aww

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The share currently has nearly 30,500 upvotes and over 150 comments.

Here is what Reddit users had to say about this doggo duo. One person said, “That look at the end. OMG”.

Another individual wrote, “Mom dad, why is it here?” trying to guess the older pooch’s perspective over the whole ordeal. “They’re so cute together,” read one comment under the post. Do you agree with that statement too?

A Redditor stated, “Teenage me and my toddler sibling”.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

