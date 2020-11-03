‘Dogs have owners. Cats have staff,’ says apt caption of this hilarious clip. Watch

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:40 IST

Those familiar with feline nature are aware of and, probably, used to facing a whole lot of ‘cattitude’ from their favourite furry feline(s). However, don’t worry if you’re not all that knowledgeable about the above mentioned ‘cattitude’. Now, a video featuring one cute kitty and two adorable dogs is here to illustrate the notion perfectly for you. The recording is so funny that you’ll enjoy it regardless of whether you’re a cat person or not.

Initially posted on an Instagram account named ‘bonnienclydekitties’ in August, this cute clip is capturing netizens’ attention once again after being shared on Twitter on November 2. The caption shared alongside the nearly 50-second-long video reads, “Dogs have owners. Cats have staff”.

The recording starts with a shot of a feline sitting inside a box. Two doggos surround the kitty and hold a string attached to the box in their mouth. They drag the carton and the cat that is sitting inside it around the room. The feline appears to be unfazed with the doggos’ actions and seems to enjoy the ride around the room, calmly.

Check out the clip to see this exchange for yourself:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has captured netizens attention. The video currently has over 60,100 views. The tweet in itself has amassed more than 6,700 likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Unbothered,” referring to the cat.

Another individual wrote, “As it should be”. “I wish to be treated how this cat is,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

