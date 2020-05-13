e-paper
Dosa batter’s Hindi translation printed on packet sparks laughter fest on Twitter

The image shows a packet on which “Idly/ Dosa Batter” is written in English along with the translation in two other languages.

May 13, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the package which has caused a laughter fest.
An image of a packet of dosa batter is now being shared on Twitter by many. It’s the Hindi translation printed on the packet which has turned it into a source of laughter for many and there’s a chance that it will leave you in splits too.

The image shows a packet on which “Idly/ Dosa Batter” is written in English along with the translation in two other languages. The translation in Hindi shows idly and dosa printed correctly. However, it’s the translation of the world “batter” which has left people laughing out loud. Turns out, instead of “ghol” the word printed for batter is “Ballebaj” – the Hindi word used for a batsman.

“Damn you Google Translate!” wrote a Twitter user and shared the image.

In fact, when you search the translation for batter on Google, this is the first suggestion you get:

Google translation screenshot.
Google translation screenshot.

Twitter couldn’t let the opportunity pass and dropped varied comments on the translation gaffe.

“What happens when you idly use Google translate,” joked a Twitter user. “I was stumped reading this. And it is runs out when ballebaaz gets over?” commented another. “A clear case of using Google translate,” wrote another. “We come across such gems often,” tweeted a fourth.

What do you think of the translation gaffe?

