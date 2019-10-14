Dozens of spiders emerge from egg sac. Video not for the fainthearted

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:48 IST

It’s like the beginning of a creepy nightmare for anyone who is afraid of spiders. A video shows dozens of baby spiders emerging out of their egg sac and you’re reaction to it will likely be “nope!” The scary yet fascinating video has been posted on Facebook where it is collecting a ton of mixed reactions.

“Opening an egg sac of deadly funnel-web spiders!” says the caption posted along with the video. “Warning, not for the faint hearted!” it adds.

Arachnophobes should take this warning seriously since the video shows the egg sac being cut open and tiny yet frightening spiders coming out from it.

While it seems like this egg sac was opened in a small container, imagine what it would be like if these spiders just crawled across a room? Makes you shudder just thinking about it, right?

The video has collected over 7,000 shares and more than 6,700 comments from people on Facebook since it was shared on October 10.

“Oh hell no,” says a Facebook user. “I love funnel webs. We had a house full of them because I refuse to kill spiders. They left us alone so we left them alone. They loved window sills,” says another. “I watched this, I have no idea why, then you put your fingers in there! I almost threw my phone at that point!” says a third. “Was watching this with interest, then the cats tail brushed my leg and made me squirm,” says a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 15:48 IST