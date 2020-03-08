e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / ‘Dr. Mausi’ provides healthcare to villagers of Dantewada

‘Dr. Mausi’ provides healthcare to villagers of Dantewada

Fondly known as “Dr Mausi”, Ganga Shandilya is the lifeline for nearby villagers who throng to the Sameli sub-health centre where she has been posted for the past over three decades.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 08, 2020 19:10 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Dantewada, Chhattisgarh
She is the sole hope for the primary healthcare facility to a population of about 4000 people living in and around Sameli.
She is the sole hope for the primary healthcare facility to a population of about 4000 people living in and around Sameli.(ANI Photo)
         
Highlights
  • Dr Mausi has been committed to her job since 1988.
  • She has been afflicted with polio in one hand, which is what motivated her to take the job.
  • Working as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery, Ganga Shandilya, is a resident of Dhamtari area of Chhattisgarh.

In one of the worst Maoist-affected region of the country, health worker Ganga Shandilya has been providing healthcare services for the past 32 years.

Fondly known as “Dr Mausi” she is the lifeline for nearby villagers who throng to the Sameli sub-health centre where she has been posted for the past over three decades. She has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand.

In fact, the polio affliction motivated her to take up the job and stay committed to it. Talking to ANI, Shandilya said,” I was not given a dose of polio drops in childhood. I have to bear the pain of this. I was determined to become a health worker and go to the area where it is most needed and the same happened. I was posted in the Naxal-affected area, Sameli.”

“There are various challenges one has to face in these areas. The challenges include- IEDs, the danger of spike holes, to cross the forest, drain, mountain and reach people by walking to far off villages,” she said.

Working as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery, Shandilya, is a resident of Dhamtari area of Chhattisgarh.

“I arrived in this village by bullock cart. At that time there was nothing in the village. The health care centre was started in the hut. In 2007, Naxalites had demolished the building of the sub-health centre. My family has many times asked me to return home. But I did not agree. I receive love from the villagers and want to serve them,” she added.

She is the sole hope for the primary healthcare facility to a population of about 4000 people living in and around Sameli.

He primary role is to ensure is the safe delivery of children of villagers. Even as the world celebrates International Women’s Day she still has to walk for several hours, carrying her medical supplies and vaccines for providing medical treatment of villagers.

“Since childhood, I have been seeing ‘Dr Mausi’, she walks several kilometres each day to provide health facilities to us,” Sameli’s sarpanch Sanjay Kunjam told ANI.

tags
top news
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
‘Even Yamraj will quit’: Sanjay Raut terms Delhi riots ‘dance of death’
‘Even Yamraj will quit’: Sanjay Raut terms Delhi riots ‘dance of death’
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news