Drinking water every 15 minutes won’t prevent coronavirus. Don’t believe that WhatsApp forward

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:27 IST

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus worldwide has spawned countless online rumours and hoaxes. And, these false claims are adding onto the existing panic amid the uncertainty. Just like this message, mainly being forwarded on WhatsApp, which claims that one can prevent coronavirus infection by drinking water every 15 minutes. The claim, however, is false and misleading.

The government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) flagged the viral message as false. “NO! Drinking water CANNOT prevent #Coronavirus infection,” they tweeted. The agency also shared ways in which one can prevent the spread of COVID-19 and it’s by following certain preventative measures. They advised people to maintain respiratory hygiene, follow social distancing, and engage in frequent hand washing.

#PIBFACTCHECK : NO! Drinking water CANNOT prevent #Coronavirus infection.



But practicing respiratory hygiene, social distancing and washing hands frequently will surely prevent you and others against #Coronavirusoutbreak. pic.twitter.com/oiOH41ncmk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 20, 2020

Sadly, this is not the only misinformation regarding the pandemic that is going viral. It’s always advisable to believe those claims that are put forth by responsible authorities like a government officials or the World Health Organisation (WHO).