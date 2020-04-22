e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Earth Day 2020: Blue Planet ‘still beautiful,’ say astronauts in space. It’s the positivity you need for the day

Earth Day 2020: Blue Planet ‘still beautiful,’ say astronauts in space. It’s the positivity you need for the day

On Earth Day 2020, three astronauts gave the people a positive yet heart-touching message from the International Space Station.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:39 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Astronauts holding placards of Some Good News(SGN) from ISS.
Astronauts holding placards of Some Good News(SGN) from ISS.(Twitter/@NASA)
         

Today on Earth Day, we bring you a much needed positive message all the way from space. It’s a video of a digital show involving astronauts form ISS (International Space Station) and the clip is now giving netizens the much-needed dose of optimism amid the ongoing situation.

The video was posted on Twitter by NASA featuring John Krasinski, an actor, as the host. He started the show titled ‘Some Good News’ from his home which highlights the positive things happening around the globe. It also detailed the various amazing things humankind had achieved in terms of space exploration. The main attraction of the show, however, was a group of out of the world guests - three astronauts from the ISS.

In the video, the astronauts shared some tips on how to tackle isolation. They also did a back flip in zero gravity. The video concluded with the note that the Earth still looks very beautiful and is a place worth returning to.

Check out the video:

The video has garnered over 9.3 lakh views and still counting. The message of optimism expressed in the video also received appreciation from netizens.

Here’s how they reacted:

This Earth Day, let’s learn from our mistakes and try to make our planet as beautiful as it looks from the space.

tags
top news
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news