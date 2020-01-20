Elephant casually strolls in hotel lobby, video sparks hilarious reactions

it-s-viral

The guests at a Sri Lankan hotel were up for an unusual surprise as an elephant was spotted in the lobby. The video posted by a Twitter user shows the jumbo roaming around the hotel lobby in a relaxed manner. The video went viral as netizens came up with some hilarious puns regarding the strange scenario.

A few seconds into the video, the elephant walks around the lobby inspecting the items with its trunk. It slowly goes to another room and curiously tries to grab a lamp on a desk. The elephant’s calm way of wandering around has amused netizens.

“Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk,” wrote the Twitter user.

woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30 — Upuli 🇱🇰 (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020

Posted on January 19, the video has garnered over 2 million views and more than 1.2 lakh likes. Netizens poured in some hilarious comments full of pun for the unusual video.

Now let's talk about the elephant in the room. — 𝔰 (@silveira) January 19, 2020

"Is the concierge here? I’m interested in elephant tours. I’m an elephant." — kevin collins 🎹 (@voxkev) January 19, 2020

He must be planning to stay for awhile. I see he brought his trunk. — Banjo (@Banjo2u) January 20, 2020

Elephant goes home, writes 2 hotel review.

Very nice. Could use a mud room & larger pool deck.

***stars. — Ken Cunningham (@KenCunn77721220) January 19, 2020

Ok who’s playing jumanji — Richard (@Rickyfoureyes2) January 19, 2020

One Twitter user mentioned that the elephant named Natta Kota is a frequent visitor to the Jetwing Yala hotel in Sri Lanka.

It’s the Jetwing Yala hotel - apparently the elephant is called Natta Kota, he lives on the grounds (they have an adjoining safari camp) and occasionally visits the lobby! There are quite a few videos of him on YouTube 🙂 — A Modern Adventure (@AMAeveryday) January 19, 2020

What do you think of this gentle giant?

