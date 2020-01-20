Elephant casually strolls in hotel lobby, video sparks hilarious reactions
it-s-viral Updated: Jan 20, 2020 13:58 IST
The guests at a Sri Lankan hotel were up for an unusual surprise as an elephant was spotted in the lobby. The video posted by a Twitter user shows the jumbo roaming around the hotel lobby in a relaxed manner. The video went viral as netizens came up with some hilarious puns regarding the strange scenario.
A few seconds into the video, the elephant walks around the lobby inspecting the items with its trunk. It slowly goes to another room and curiously tries to grab a lamp on a desk. The elephant’s calm way of wandering around has amused netizens.
“Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk,” wrote the Twitter user.
woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30— Upuli 🇱🇰 (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020
Posted on January 19, the video has garnered over 2 million views and more than 1.2 lakh likes. Netizens poured in some hilarious comments full of pun for the unusual video.
Now let's talk about the elephant in the room.— 𝔰 (@silveira) January 19, 2020
"Is the concierge here? I’m interested in elephant tours. I’m an elephant."— kevin collins 🎹 (@voxkev) January 19, 2020
He must be planning to stay for awhile. I see he brought his trunk.— Banjo (@Banjo2u) January 20, 2020
Elephant goes home, writes 2 hotel review.— Ken Cunningham (@KenCunn77721220) January 19, 2020
Very nice. Could use a mud room & larger pool deck.
***stars.
Ok who’s playing jumanji— Richard (@Rickyfoureyes2) January 19, 2020
One Twitter user mentioned that the elephant named Natta Kota is a frequent visitor to the Jetwing Yala hotel in Sri Lanka.
It’s the Jetwing Yala hotel - apparently the elephant is called Natta Kota, he lives on the grounds (they have an adjoining safari camp) and occasionally visits the lobby! There are quite a few videos of him on YouTube 🙂— A Modern Adventure (@AMAeveryday) January 19, 2020
