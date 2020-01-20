e-paper
Elephant casually strolls in hotel lobby, video sparks hilarious reactions

The elephant walks around the lobby inspecting the items with its trunk. It slowly goes to another room and curiously tries to grab a lamp on a desk.

Jan 20, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The elephant’s calm way of wandering around has amused netizens.
The elephant’s calm way of wandering around has amused netizens.(Twitter/@upidaisy)
         

The guests at a Sri Lankan hotel were up for an unusual surprise as an elephant was spotted in the lobby. The video posted by a Twitter user shows the jumbo roaming around the hotel lobby in a relaxed manner. The video went viral as netizens came up with some hilarious puns regarding the strange scenario.

A few seconds into the video, the elephant walks around the lobby inspecting the items with its trunk. It slowly goes to another room and curiously tries to grab a lamp on a desk. The elephant’s calm way of wandering around has amused netizens.

“Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk,” wrote the Twitter user.

Posted on January 19, the video has garnered over 2 million views and more than 1.2 lakh likes. Netizens poured in some hilarious comments full of pun for the unusual video.

One Twitter user mentioned that the elephant named Natta Kota is a frequent visitor to the Jetwing Yala hotel in Sri Lanka.

What do you think of this gentle giant?

