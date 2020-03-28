e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Even Tom is trying to make Jerry stay home in this viral video. Watch

Even Tom is trying to make Jerry stay home in this viral video. Watch

“Bola stay at home toh stay at home,” tweets Sunil Grover.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 28, 2020 13:58 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor and comedian Sunil Grover is among those who have shared the video.
Actor and comedian Sunil Grover is among those who have shared the video.
         

Tom may always get bested by Jerry in the famous cartoon but in this real life cat and mouse chase, it’s the kitty that’s winning out and out. What’s interesting is how the cat isn’t looking to make a meal of the rat but focused on keeping it safe inside a shoe.

A video going all kinds of viral shows a cat relentlessly chasing a rat - only to catch it and place it back in a shoe. Of course given the current situation, everyone’s sharing the same message about it - stay home.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover is among those who have shared the video. “Bola stay at home toh stay at home,” he tweeted.

A longer clip was also tweeted with the same message. “Stay at home, can’t you understand?” it says.

People are loving the messaging in the video. “Right? Sikho kuchh in pets se,” says a Twitter user. “Very nice message Sunil Bhai,” comments another.

For some others, it is a nice reminder of a beloved childhood cartoon series. “Real Tom and Jerry… Now I can die peacefully,” says a commenter.

Well, the next time you have an urge to step out, maybe think about this cat and its untiring effort to keep the mouse at home.

What do you think about this video?

tags
top news
LIVE: Plight of migrant workers shows Govt was unready, says Chidambaram
LIVE: Plight of migrant workers shows Govt was unready, says Chidambaram
Covid-19: UP ramps up evacuation of workers from Delhi-NCR
Covid-19: UP ramps up evacuation of workers from Delhi-NCR
Recovery could be distant as economy shrivels due to Covid-19
Recovery could be distant as economy shrivels due to Covid-19
Covid-19 lockdown: Truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai
Covid-19 lockdown: Truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Maruti Suzuki mobilizes production of ventilators, masks to fight coronavirus
Maruti Suzuki mobilizes production of ventilators, masks to fight coronavirus
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
India to soon manufacture more iPhones as production moves from China
India to soon manufacture more iPhones as production moves from China
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news