Home / It's Viral / Ever wonder how astronauts wash hair in space? This video has the answer

“More makeup/hair care tutorials in space!” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 08:40 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows, now retired, NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg.
The image shows, now retired, NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg.(Reddit/@nickolsonjack)
         

When people asked you, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” as a kid, did you ever say astronaut? Did you ever watch 2001: A Space Odyssey and wish you could embark on a galactic adventure too? Did you read The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and pretend that you were Arthur Dent yourself? If you answered a ‘yes’ to any or all of the questions asked above, then you may identify as a ‘space enthusiast’, and thus, may thoroughly enjoy this recording. The clip, which shows, NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg washing her hair at the International Space Station, is so entertaining and educational that it may have you hooked until the very end.

This video was initially shared on YouTube in 2013 by a channel titled Video From Space, whose mission is to foster the next generation of explorers, scientists and engineers. The recording is capturing netizens’ attention once again after being shared on the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’ on November 6.

The clip starts with Nyberg saying, “Start by just putting some hot water-squirting it onto my scalp”. Check out the rest of the steps of this hair wash ‘tutorial’:

Washing hairs in space from r/Damnthatsinteresting

This share currently has over 98,300 upvotes and more than 2,100 comments on Reddit.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “Well now I am curious how they do laundry”. Are you curious about that too?

Another individual said, “It is truly amazing seeing people living out in space, the things we’ve achieved and places we’ve gone as terrestrial beings is incredible. For some reason this stuff gives me hope”. “More makeup/hair care tutorials in space!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

