Ever wondered how giraffes would wear hats? Tweet sparks hilarious debate

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 08:51 IST

Have you ever come across such posts that ask people’s opinions on some random - and rather hilarious - things? If yes, then you know what we’re talking about. In case you haven’t, then let this post which is asking people how a giraffe should wear a hat be your first.

The post consists of two edited images, one shows a giraffe wearing a big hat, and in another, a giraffe is wearing two small ones. “Do giraffes wear hats like this or this,” reads the post’s caption.

Now, this unassuming tweet has actually sparked a hilarious debate among people with the Twitter users leaning one way or the another.

Take a look at the tweet which has created this buzz.

do giraffes wear hats like

this or this pic.twitter.com/11SA54Iov5 — francamstein (@climaxximus) October 7, 2020

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 14,000 likes and tons of comments from people. A few also suggested a different style of wearing the hat. Just like this Twitter user who shared:

To which, the original poster wrote:

u did what I was too lazy to accomplish. amazing work. — francamstein (@climaxximus) October 7, 2020

“I honestly had to Google giraffes after seeing this because I never thought about how they have these weird little hair horn things and I’m still baffled as to what they actually are,” wrote a Twitter user and shared an image of the animal.

I honestly had to Google giraffes after seeing this because I never thought about how they have these weird little hair horn things and I'm still baffled as to what they actually are. pic.twitter.com/ZjJjrvoWZh — Josh Beattie (@JoshBeattie12) October 8, 2020

There were many who went with the first option, and some chose the second one.

Some also wondered how a giraffe would wear a scarf. That’s something we would like to see too.

Which option would you choose?