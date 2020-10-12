e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Ever wondered how giraffes would wear hats? Tweet sparks hilarious debate

Ever wondered how giraffes would wear hats? Tweet sparks hilarious debate

The tweet consists of two edited images, one shows a giraffe wearing a big hat, and in another, a giraffe is wearing two small ones.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 08:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a giraffe wearing a hat in two different styles.
The image shows a giraffe wearing a hat in two different styles.(Twitter/@climaxximus)
         

Have you ever come across such posts that ask people’s opinions on some random - and rather hilarious - things? If yes, then you know what we’re talking about. In case you haven’t, then let this post which is asking people how a giraffe should wear a hat be your first.

The post consists of two edited images, one shows a giraffe wearing a big hat, and in another, a giraffe is wearing two small ones. “Do giraffes wear hats like this or this,” reads the post’s caption.

Now, this unassuming tweet has actually sparked a hilarious debate among people with the Twitter users leaning one way or the another.

Take a look at the tweet which has created this buzz. 

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 14,000 likes and tons of comments from people. A few also suggested a different style of wearing the hat. Just like this Twitter user who shared:

To which, the original poster wrote:

“I honestly had to Google giraffes after seeing this because I never thought about how they have these weird little hair horn things and I’m still baffled as to what they actually are,” wrote a Twitter user and shared an image of the animal.

There were many who went with the first option, and some chose the second one.

Some also wondered how a giraffe would wear a scarf. That’s something we would like to see too.

Which option would you choose?

