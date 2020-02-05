e-paper
Fact Check: Does viral video show female anti-CAA protestors dancing in Shaheen Bagh? Here's the truth

Fact Check: Does viral video show female anti-CAA protestors dancing in Shaheen Bagh? Here’s the truth

The claim is false.

Feb 05, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video is being shared with a false claim.
The video is being shared with a false claim.
         

A video of a group of women dancing is being shared with the claim that it shows anti-CAA protestors in Shaheen Bagh. The claim, however, is false.

“Night time program organized in Shaheen Bagh,” a Facebook user shared the video with this caption. Several others are sharing the same video with the same claim.

In the video, a group of burqa-clad women are seen dancing to the tune of a Bhojpuri song.

Several others too shared the same video.

The video is being shared with a false claim.
The video is being shared with a false claim.

A reverse search of a keyframe of the video revealed that the clip is not recent and it was shared before too. One of the posts with the same video was shared back in 2015. “Dubai marriage Muslims girls dance,” reads the caption of the video.

The only difference is the music heard in the video. In the recent one, a Bhojpuri song is playing in the background. However, in the video from 2015 a different song is playing. Hence, the video which is being shared now has been edited.

So, the claim that the video is recent and shows female anti-CAA protestors dancing in Shaheen Bagh is false.

