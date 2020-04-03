e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Fact Check: Is this deer playing at a beach in Odisha amid lockdown? Here’s the truth

Fact Check: Is this deer playing at a beach in Odisha amid lockdown? Here’s the truth

The video is being shared with a false claim.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 03, 2020 20:22 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a deer leaping through the waves.
The image shows a deer leaping through the waves. (Screengrab)
         

A video of a deer happily leaping through the waves at a beach is being shared with a claim that it’s captured amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Though certainly a happy watch, the video isn’t recent. In fact, the video is four years old and being shared with a false claim.

“Chandrabhaga, Puri-Konark marine drive. See how freely these beautiful creatures of nature are enjoying the human lock in period. Don’t you think it’s time to introspect? We r only an instrument, not having any power of ourselves in the hand of Almighty Every1 has their share of life,” a Twitter user wrote and shared the video.

Several others too have shared the same video with similar captions.

A reverse image search of the keyframes of the video revealed a Facebook post shared four years ago in 2015. The post has the same video and is shared by a scriptwriter named Anthony Martin.

So, the video of the deer playing at a beach is not captured during the recent lockdown. It is being shared with a fake claim.

tags
top news
Covid-19 updates: India reports 62 deaths, 2,547 cases due to coronavirus
Covid-19 updates: India reports 62 deaths, 2,547 cases due to coronavirus
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Take strict action against those attacking healthcare workers’: MHA to states
‘Take strict action against those attacking healthcare workers’: MHA to states
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news