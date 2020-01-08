Fact Check: Know the truth behind viral video showing US’s attack on Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:33 IST

A video is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows footage of the American airstrike on Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq. From Facebook to Whatsapp, the video has been massively shared across different platforms with the same claim. The claim, however, is false.

The black and white footage shows movement of a convoy at night. Within seconds, the cars explode and a few human-like figures run away from the place of the incident. Eventually, the video shows that the figures are gunned down too.

“Footage of American drone attack on Soleimani. Sadness is they are not even leaving people running with fire to save their life..!”, wrote a Twitter user and shared the video.

A reverse image search of the clip’s first frame quickly revealed that the video is not of the US airstrike which killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. It’s not even a real-life video and is a part of a stimulation game from Byte Conveyor Studios. A search on TinEye offered the same result. So, the video is not real and the claim is false.

Here’s the full version of the simulation game a part of which is now being shared as the video showing the US’s attack on Qasem Soleimani. The video was shared on YouTube by the developers back in 2015:

Hence, the video which is being shared with the claim that it shows USA’s airstrike on Iranian leader Qasem Soleimani is not a real-life video and the claim is false.