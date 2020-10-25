e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Family celebrated Dasara doll festival by displaying dolls of various themes in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Watch

Family celebrated Dasara doll festival by displaying dolls of various themes in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Watch

Dasara doll festival is an age-old tradition in old Mysuru province including Shivamogga.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 10:36 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Shivamogga
The image shows the display of various dolls.
The image shows the display of various dolls. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Members of a Shivamogga-based family on Saturday celebrated the Dasara doll festival by putting dolls depicting various themes on display at their residence.

Dasara doll festival is an age-old tradition in old Mysuru province including Shivamogga.

Dasara Bombe (Dasara doll) installation, depicting various avatars of Gods and Goddesses is a part of auspicious Navaratri festival in Southern Karnataka.

Prakash along with his family in Shivamogga installed many idols with different themes.

Mysuru palace, Jamboo Savari, Village life, early life of Lord Krishna and also replicas of Buddhist temples in China were put on display.

ANI also shared a video on Twitter:

Speaking to ANI, Prakash said, “We have been celebrating this festival for the past two generations. Our aim is to show the victory of good over evil to the new generation. We have collected many dolls from various parts of India and abroad. We have arranged them in the descending order of ages. We have put gods on the top and then come to the era of Rishis and Munis.”

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

tags
top news
India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
In Mann Ki Baat address during festive season, PM Modi remembers sacrifices made by soldiers at the border
In Mann Ki Baat address during festive season, PM Modi remembers sacrifices made by soldiers at the border
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
250 firefighters, 228 tankers: How Mumbai mall fire was doused
250 firefighters, 228 tankers: How Mumbai mall fire was doused
‘World knows its expansionist nature’: RSS chief slams China in Dusshera address
‘World knows its expansionist nature’: RSS chief slams China in Dusshera address
‘That’s no way to talk about friends’: Biden scolds Trump over ‘filthy’ India
‘That’s no way to talk about friends’: Biden scolds Trump over ‘filthy’ India
‘It does hurt a lot’: David Warner feels SRH got complacent against KXIP
‘It does hurt a lot’: David Warner feels SRH got complacent against KXIP
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In