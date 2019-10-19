Firefighters let ‘very scared’ little girl paint their nails to calm her down

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:00 IST

Two firefighters from Utah are collecting tons of praise on social media because they went above and beyond their call of duty to calm down a distressed kid.

Shared on Facebook page North Davis Fire District, a post tells the tale of the two firefighters and the little girl. Turns out, the kid was involved in an accident. Though no one was injured, the situation left her very scared. The men in question noticed this and they also saw that the child was “holding bottles of fingernail polish.”

They started talking with her about her nail paints and asked if “she would paint their nails.” “Within minutes, the child was calmly painting their nails and had forgotten about the accident she had just experienced,” the post revealed.

“Great job Chief Hadley and Captain Lloyd for providing awesome customer service to one of our young citizens” said the post’s concluding lines.

The heartwarming post and sweet act of kindness has since tugged at people’s heartstrings. Since being shared the post has garnered over 22,000 reactions and nearly 6,500 shares. People have also dropped varied comments.

“Wow boys!!! You look awesome!!! But even more importantly, you are awesome!!! Ha ha! Love it!” wrote a Facebook user. “Tough enough to wear purple and not care amazing job!!! Thank you for taking the time,” commented another. “I have long had the upmost respect for First Responders and Firefighters but this is unparalleled. Thank you for restoring my faith in humanity. May God bless you & those you love,” wrote a third.

The mother of the kid also commented on the post thanking the firefighters for their effort. “Thank you both so much!!!! That was my daughter that painted your nails. You made her day,” she wrote. She further informed that they remain unharmed during the accident.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 18:58 IST