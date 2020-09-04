e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Flamboyance of flamingos returns to Lake Nakuru in Kenya after 8 years

Flamboyance of flamingos returns to Lake Nakuru in Kenya after 8 years

Flamingos eat insect larvae and algae that give them their pink hue.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 04, 2020 11:25 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Lake Nakuru, Kenya
Flamingos crowd together in Lake Nakuru, Kenya.
Flamingos crowd together in Lake Nakuru, Kenya.(REUTERS/Baz Ratner)
         

Eight years ago, rising water levels in Kenya’s Lake Nakuru drove away the clouds of pink coloured flamingos that were the park’s biggest draw. Rangers say their disappearance triggered a drop in visitor numbers by for the Nakuru National Park.

Now they’re back.

The return has rekindled hopes of a gradual rebound in an area heavily reliant on tourists for employment and revenues.

On a recent visit, flocks of flamingos foraged for food in the lake’s turquoise waters, while others flapped in a sine-wave formation above. A rhinoceros grazed nearby.

“With the increase now of the number of flamingos we have started seeing visitors also increasing,” Caroline Mwebia, the park’s tourism warden, told Reuters.

Flamingos stand in the water of Lake Nakuru.
Flamingos stand in the water of Lake Nakuru. ( REUTERS/Baz Ratner )

Flamingos eat insect larvae and algae that give them their pink hue. High water levels shrink the birds’ ideal breeding and feeding grounds.

When Nakuru lake first rose, Mwebia said, flamingos left for nearby lakes like Bogoria and Baringo whose waters were shallower.

But heavy rains in recent years have also flooded those lakes, forcing the birds to return to Nakuru, where they are such an intrinsic attraction that the street leading up to the park is decorated with flamingo-shaped lampposts.

The global pandemic has battered Kenya’s tourism industry, but Nakuru at least sees a bright spot on the horizon.

