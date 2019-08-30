Forest officer’s innovative use of plastic bottles to grow plants wins Twitter

it-s-viral

At a time when we’re struggling with the impact of plastic on our environment, a forest range officer’s innovative technique to re-use plastic bottles is winning tremendous love on Twitter. Tweets, complete with pictures, show how the officer has turned old cold drink bottles into flower pots to grow plants. Pictures of the several ways he’s used the bottles and even old tyres to grow different kinds of plants has left many impressed.

“Now this is innovation. One of our range officers decided to use plastic bottles for gardening. Also utilised other kinds of waste materials, providing solution to many problems,” tweeted IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on August 29.

Now this is #innovation. One of our range officer decided to use #plastic bottles for #gardening. Also Utilised other kind of waste materials. Providing solution to many problems. pic.twitter.com/J5Kcp62uyO — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) 29 August 2019

Kaswan also tweeted more pictures showing the extent of the officer’s commitment to using old materials to grow plants. Pictures show how he’s decorated the entire garden with plants growing in such containers.

His other works. He has utilised these material on a good scale, not just using 2-3 bottles or tyres. pic.twitter.com/PLbxVipb3R — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) 29 August 2019

“Since many are happy with his work, sharing some more innovative works of his. This he does apart from his daily duty,” Kaswan tweeted.

Since many are happy with his work. Sharing some more innovative works of his. This he do apart from his daily duty. pic.twitter.com/RRaKNBNeKG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) 30 August 2019

All the tweets have collected hundreds of likes and retweets. Many have posted comments praising the officer for his work.

“Wow. That’s a beautiful installation,” says a Twitter user. “I’m going to do this right now. A good way to use plastic bottle,” says another. “This is so simple and beautiful. This can be done anywhere...even indoors with different variants of money plants,” says another.

What do you think of this special gardening technique?

