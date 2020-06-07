e-paper
Home / It's Viral / From Claw-ver to Purr-ty: Here are all the glorious cats that graced the Internet this week

These are some cool cats and kittens fur sure. PS: catnip for you, if you understood that reference.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:49 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
These are some of our fur-vourite cat clips to have graced the Internet this week.
Tail as old as time, true as it can be, hooman meets a cat, they fall in love and live happily. Or at least, that is what we like to believe. After all, have you seen a more dependable romance than between a pet parent and their feline? Well, if you too are a fan of love stories that contain a few whiskers and some tiny paws, then this video compilation is for you.

Paws whatever you’re doing right this instance and check out these paw-some cat clips that captured netizens’ attention this week.

Cat fights a ‘tiger’

This chaotic recording proves that cats are the real ‘Shahenshahs’ of the household, and it doesn’t matter if anybody says anything otherwise.

Cat attacks plush tiger from r/funny

Cats in love

This tale of romance may or may not be the most purrfect love story we’ve seen recently.

@biencutechats

My heart... ##cat ##catvideo

♬ If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels

Cat plays the piano

We are not sure if this is exactly how the musical piece is meant to sound, but we’re enjoying it nonetheless.

@erinlavigueur

wait for it... ##cat ##catsoftiktok ##catpiano ##piano ##fyp ##fypage ##foryoupage ##foryourpage ##foryou

♬ original sound - erinlavigueur

Remi, a kitty who wants to go home

Visits to the vet are never fun, and Remi’s dramatic reaction is letting everyone know exactly that.

@princessapplesauce

My separation anxiety manifested 😂😂 ##petlife ##keepingbusy ##catsoftiktok

♬ Pink Panther Intro - Henry Mancini

Broken kitty

Um, should we call the Ghostbusters? The cat repair shop? Can anybody help us understand what in the world is going on with this feline?

@zsterba

I think our cat is broken ##foryou ##foyoupage ##fyp ##catsoftiktok

♬ Moon (And It Went Like) - Kid Francescoli

Those were some of our fur-vourite cat clips to have graced the Internet this week. What are your thoughts on all these cool cats and kittens?

