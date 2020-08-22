e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Men create portrait of Lord Ganesh on field, video wows people

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Men create portrait of Lord Ganesh on field, video wows people

The clip, which is now being shared by many on Twitter and Instagram, shows a bird’s-eye view of the portrait of Lord Ganesh.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 22, 2020 17:48 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a bird’s-eye view of the portrait of Lord Ganesh.
The image shows a bird’s-eye view of the portrait of Lord Ganesh.(Instagram/@mr_chitrkar)
         

For Ganesh Chaturthi, artisans have left no stone unturned while designing idols or painting images of Lord Ganesh. Ranging from figurines embedded with seeds to idols made using dry fruits, the creations are remarkable and innovative. However, one creation, by a group of men, has grabbed netizens’ attention because of its magnificence. It’s a huge portrait created on a field. And now, the creation has now wowed and impressed many.

The clip, which is now being shared by many on Twitter and Instagram, shows a bird’s-eye view of the portrait.

The video was originally shared on Instagram user Pratik Tandale’s profile, one of the artists involved in the creation. In the post, he also tagged other people who helped him create the portrait.

The video created a buzz when it was shared on Twitter by a user of the micro-blogging platform named Harshal Purohit.

People flooded the comments sections of all the posts with tons of congratulatory comments from netizens.

“Great thought,” wrote a Twitter user. “Superb,” expressed another. “Heart touching,” wrote a third.

As for the Instagram users, they shared similar reactions too. “Fantastic attempt,” commented an Instagram user. “Amazing work,” said another.

Tandale also shared another video which was captured while the portrait was being created:

What do you think of this artwork?

tags
top news
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In