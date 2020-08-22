Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Men create portrait of Lord Ganesh on field, video wows people

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 17:48 IST

For Ganesh Chaturthi, artisans have left no stone unturned while designing idols or painting images of Lord Ganesh. Ranging from figurines embedded with seeds to idols made using dry fruits, the creations are remarkable and innovative. However, one creation, by a group of men, has grabbed netizens’ attention because of its magnificence. It’s a huge portrait created on a field. And now, the creation has now wowed and impressed many.

The clip, which is now being shared by many on Twitter and Instagram, shows a bird’s-eye view of the portrait.

The video was originally shared on Instagram user Pratik Tandale’s profile, one of the artists involved in the creation. In the post, he also tagged other people who helped him create the portrait.

The video created a buzz when it was shared on Twitter by a user of the micro-blogging platform named Harshal Purohit.

The youth of Bala village in Sholapur, started carving the image of Ganpati Bappa in a half acre farm a month ago. Now it is complete after their hard work. #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/6PgM4o7ODN — Harshal Purohit (@iPurohitHarshal) August 21, 2020

People flooded the comments sections of all the posts with tons of congratulatory comments from netizens.

“Great thought,” wrote a Twitter user. “Superb,” expressed another. “Heart touching,” wrote a third.

As for the Instagram users, they shared similar reactions too. “Fantastic attempt,” commented an Instagram user. “Amazing work,” said another.

Tandale also shared another video which was captured while the portrait was being created:

What do you think of this artwork?