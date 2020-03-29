Get a partner who looks at you the way this sea lion looks at this lizard. Watch

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:46 IST

Highlights The Mystic Aquarium shared a 40-second-long video on Twitter

It shows a sea lion meeting a tegu for the first time

It has now amazed many

These two unlikely animals meeting each other for the very first time is the Sunday pick-me-up almost everyone unknowingly needed.

A recent reduction in the number of visitors at zoos and aquariums is causing a decline in the natural environmental stimuli for the animals. Then, lots of such institutions are giving their creatures a chance to meet each other for the very first time as a new form of enrichment. Thankfully for us, not only are the workers at The Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut getting creative with how they take care of these exotic beasts but are also posting these rare interactions on social media.

On March 19, the aquarium shared a 40-second-long video on their official Twitter page of a sea lion meeting a tegu (a type of lizard) for the first time. The amazement and bewilderment in the sea lion’s eyes from encountering the existence of such a creature for the very first time is making netizens swoon. The recording is already doing rounds on different social media platforms, such as Instagram, Reddit, and Tumblr.

On Twitter, the post has over 4,500 likes and 1,300 retweets. Similarly, shared on the subreddit “animals being derps”, the video has over 50,400 upvotes and almost 500 comments.

When you got no game at the #StaringGame but your animal enrichment is on point. pic.twitter.com/dbp67i3mu3 — Mystic Aquarium (@mysticaquarium) March 19, 2020

Tweeple had hilarious reactions to the recording. Lots of them tried to guess what must be going on in the sea lions head. One Twitter user said:

That sea lion is like "uhm...why is there a dragon outside my habitat? I strictly remember there not being dragons there before." — Katie Akerboom (@katie_akerboom) March 19, 2020

While another wrote from the sea lions point-of-view, “Hey Ma there’s a weird cat out here! It looks like Gramma”.

One individual said:

Should've used "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" for the soundtrack 😹😻 — ratfish (@girlyratfish) March 20, 2020

Redditors simultaneously couldn’t keep their cool when it came to this initial encounter. One person said, “seal is so weirded out he can’t stop doing double-takes”. While another wrote, “he knows it’s rude to stare but is just too fascinated by the bearded dragon”.

A Reddit user said, “that’s exactly how my dog reacted the first time he saw a blue tongue lizard”. The comparison seems well-founded because what are sea lions if not the doggo of the ocean?

We just hope we’re lucky enough to have someone look at us with the same focus and amazement this sea lion looks at this lizard.