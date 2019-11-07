e-paper
Gold toilet studded with over 40,000 diamonds stuns people. Can you guess its worth?

The maker of the gold toilet is gunning for a Guinness World Record.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:46 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The gold toilet was on display at a Shanghai trade fair in China.
The gold toilet was on display at a Shanghai trade fair in China. (Twitter/@PDChina)
         

A gold toilet, gunning for a Guinness World Record, was unveiled at a Shanghai trade fair last week and since being introduced it has created quite a stir among people. Not just gold, the lavish loo also features a bullet-proof seat studded with over 40,000 diamonds.

On November 5, People’s Daily China shared the image of the gold toilet on Twitter along with a caption about the loo’s particulars. “A toilet studded with 40,815 diamonds worth over $1,200,000 is exhibited at the 2nd #CIIE in Shanghai,” says the post’s caption.

This exceptional gold toilet is created by Coronet, reports Daily Mail. “We would like to build a diamond art museum so that more people can enjoy it,” told Aaron Shum, the brand’s founder. Further hinting at the brand’s unwilling to sell this gem-encrusted item.

Shum is gunning for a Guinness World Record with his posh loo, reports Daily Mail. He is attempting to bag the title under the category of the most diamonds set in a toilet.

Gold toilet with bullet-proof seat studded with diamonds.
Gold toilet with bullet-proof seat studded with diamonds. ( Twitter/@PDChina )

Besides the gold toilet, the People’s Daily China’s post also featured a gem-encrusted guitar. The guitar in question is made of “a 400-carat diamond and 18K white gold” and was displayed at the same trade fair. Its estimated value is about $2 million.

White gold guitar studded with diamonds.
White gold guitar studded with diamonds. ( Twitter/@PDChina )

Here’s the complete tweet:

The items sparked all sorts of comments on Twitter. While some were left stunned, there were a few who took a hilarious route to show their surprise.

What do you think of the gold toilet and white gold guitar?

