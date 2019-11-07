Gold toilet studded with over 40,000 diamonds stuns people. Can you guess its worth?

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:46 IST

A gold toilet, gunning for a Guinness World Record, was unveiled at a Shanghai trade fair last week and since being introduced it has created quite a stir among people. Not just gold, the lavish loo also features a bullet-proof seat studded with over 40,000 diamonds.

On November 5, People’s Daily China shared the image of the gold toilet on Twitter along with a caption about the loo’s particulars. “A toilet studded with 40,815 diamonds worth over $1,200,000 is exhibited at the 2nd #CIIE in Shanghai,” says the post’s caption.

This exceptional gold toilet is created by Coronet, reports Daily Mail. “We would like to build a diamond art museum so that more people can enjoy it,” told Aaron Shum, the brand’s founder. Further hinting at the brand’s unwilling to sell this gem-encrusted item.

Shum is gunning for a Guinness World Record with his posh loo, reports Daily Mail. He is attempting to bag the title under the category of the most diamonds set in a toilet.

Gold toilet with bullet-proof seat studded with diamonds. ( Twitter/@PDChina )

Besides the gold toilet, the People’s Daily China’s post also featured a gem-encrusted guitar. The guitar in question is made of “a 400-carat diamond and 18K white gold” and was displayed at the same trade fair. Its estimated value is about $2 million.

White gold guitar studded with diamonds. ( Twitter/@PDChina )

Here’s the complete tweet:

A toilet studded with 40,815 diamonds worth over $1,200,000 is exhibited at the 2nd #CIIE in Shanghai. A guitar made of a 400-carat diamond and 18K white gold is also on display, with an estimated value of about $2 million. pic.twitter.com/uPYt6tSHMs — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 5, 2019

The items sparked all sorts of comments on Twitter. While some were left stunned, there were a few who took a hilarious route to show their surprise.

What do you think of the gold toilet and white gold guitar?