e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Gorilla uses sign language to tell onlookers this. Watch jaw dropping video

The clip, recorded at Miami zoo, shows the smart animal requesting visitors not to give it any food.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This polite and adorable gesture of the gorilla has made netizens gush.
This polite and adorable gesture of the gorilla has made netizens gush. (Unsplash)
         

Twitter comes up with all kinds of weird and quirky videos. But this special video will surely leave you impressed and stunned. This video will make you wonder just how smart a gorilla can be. The clip that has gone viral shows a gorilla using sign language to tell onlookers a very important message. The clip, recorded at Miami zoo, shows the smart animal requesting visitors not to give it any food. This polite and adorable gesture of the gorilla has made netizens gush.

According to DailyMail, the video was recorded back in 2013 but has been circulating on Twitter and collecting lots of reactions.

A member of the ape family, gorillas are thought to be quite intelligent and adaptable to their surroundings. And the video shows just intelligent the animals can be.

Twitter users have poured all kinds of reactions on how the gorilla seems much more sensible than the visitors out there to see it.

The video, since being shared on November 3, has gathered over one lakh views and almost 4,000 comments - and still counting.

“Wow what a clever lad... bless him. Gorillas and Orangutans are more intelligent than us humans. This gets me right in my heart... wow,” says a Twitter user. “So smart,” says another.

What do you think of this intelligent animal?

tags
top news
India not ready to join RCEP trade deal, cites ‘outstanding issues’
India not ready to join RCEP trade deal, cites ‘outstanding issues’
‘Mandate to sit in opposition but…’, says Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
‘Mandate to sit in opposition but…’, says Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
ICC releases fixtures, new format of T20 World Cup 2020, India in Super 12
ICC releases fixtures, new format of T20 World Cup 2020, India in Super 12
The rally puts Imran Khan’s legitimacy at risk | HT editorial
The rally puts Imran Khan’s legitimacy at risk | HT editorial
Adobe Photoshop app is now available for iPad users
Adobe Photoshop app is now available for iPad users
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News