Gorilla uses sign language to tell onlookers this. Watch jaw dropping video

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:54 IST

Twitter comes up with all kinds of weird and quirky videos. But this special video will surely leave you impressed and stunned. This video will make you wonder just how smart a gorilla can be. The clip that has gone viral shows a gorilla using sign language to tell onlookers a very important message. The clip, recorded at Miami zoo, shows the smart animal requesting visitors not to give it any food. This polite and adorable gesture of the gorilla has made netizens gush.

According to DailyMail, the video was recorded back in 2013 but has been circulating on Twitter and collecting lots of reactions.

Lowland gorilla at Miami zoo uses sign language to tell someone that he's not allowed to be fed by visitors.



Via @GautamTrivedi_ pic.twitter.com/o9osNgsJhs — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) November 3, 2019

A member of the ape family, gorillas are thought to be quite intelligent and adaptable to their surroundings. And the video shows just intelligent the animals can be.

Twitter users have poured all kinds of reactions on how the gorilla seems much more sensible than the visitors out there to see it.

The video, since being shared on November 3, has gathered over one lakh views and almost 4,000 comments - and still counting.

“Wow what a clever lad... bless him. Gorillas and Orangutans are more intelligent than us humans. This gets me right in my heart... wow,” says a Twitter user. “So smart,” says another.

What do you think of this intelligent animal?