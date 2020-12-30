Greta Thunberg joins in with poignant message as Twitter sums up 2019 with #2019in5words

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 13:05 IST

With the year 2019 ending, it is not only the end of the year but the end of a decade as well. This year, the world saw a whirlwind of events which included the rise of climate change issues, various protests as well as surfacing of some beautiful examples of humanity. So people on Twitter decided to go down memory lane and reminisce over the year going by.

Using the hashtag #2019in5words, tweeple have created quite a stir on the micro-blogging site. People have come forward with all kinds of events that took place throughout the world and in their lives in 2019.

Even Greta Thunberg joined the trend with a powerful message for the world.

Our house is on fire.#2019in5words — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2019

While some are quite optimistic about the new year, others are glad and relieved that 2019 is ending. The trend is providing a flashback of the long yet tedious year that marks the end of a decade.

Here are some examples:

Children don’t belong in cages.#2019in5words — Nabilah Islam for Congress (@NabilahforGA07) December 29, 2019

A year of grand adventures. 🥰❤️#2019in5words — Aarika 👩🏽‍🏫💙🧢Andrew Yang 2020 (@AarikaSamone) December 29, 2019

Game over, time to levelup. #2019in5words — Pritam kumar (@p_r_i_t_a_m_k) December 29, 2019

There is hope in 2020.#2019in5words — Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) December 28, 2019

With the wrap up of an eventful year how would you describe your 2019 in 5 words?