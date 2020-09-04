e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Guitar made using colour pencils wows people. Can you guess how many?

Guitar made using colour pencils wows people. Can you guess how many?

“This is really cool,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 04, 2020 16:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the guitar in question.
The image shows the guitar in question. (Twitter/@YouTube)
         

“Human creativity knows no limit”, though clichéd, every word of this phrase is filled with truth, and a video shared on YouTube’s official Twitter account proves that yet again.

The video, originally shared in April on YouTube Channel Burls Art, has again grabbed people’s attention and took them by surprise after being tweeted today.

The original video, which is over 13 minutes long, shows a person building the guitar using several coloured pencils. According to the caption of the YouTube post, the number is precisely 1200. However, it’s not just the creation which will amaze you. What may surprise you even further is how the video ends – with the person playing the recently crafted instrument.

YouTube posted a shorter version on Twitter and shared this:

Did we hear you say “wow?” Wait till you see the entire clip, you probably won’t be able to stop gasping. Here is the full video:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has gathered over 81,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Expectedly, people shared their amazement while commenting on the video.

“This is really cool,” wrote a Twitter user and this is a sentiment which is expressed by several others. “Wow! I always wanted to learn to play the guitar and tried at school and never achieved it but I would own this just for its awesome look. I love it,” praised another.

Here’s how others reacted:

The story doesn’t end here, as this is not the first guitar this artist has created using unusual materials. In fact, their YouTube channel is filled with similar videos which will leave you mesmerised. The most recent one is the person crafting a guitar using 50 pounds of salt.

What do you think of the videos?

tags
top news
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In