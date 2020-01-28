Guru Randhawa impressed by boy dancing to ‘High Rated Gabru’, says ‘would love to meet him’

The Internet is becoming one of the fastest growing platforms for showcasing talent from different parts of the world. This time it’s the talent of a boy from Rajasthan that has caught people’s attention. A viral video shows the boy dancing to ‘High Rated Gabru’ by singer Guru Randhawa. His video is so impressive, even the singer has shared it and expressed his desire to meet him.

In the video, the boy named Deepak is seen grooving to the peppy track. His smooth dance steps have received huge appreciation from people.

The video grabbed the attention of Guru Randhawa himself and he posted Deepak’s video on Instagram praising his performance. Randhawa described Deepak’s dance as real talent that should be promoted and even said he would be happy to feature the kid in his next music video.

“This needs to be seen and promoted. What a great talent and thanks for choosing my song and showing your moves little one. Would love to meet him and feature in my music video,” he wrote on Instagram on January 24.

Randhawa also shared another video of Deepak on Twitter, writing again, “Would love to meet Deepak soon.”

Superstar. Pls get in touch with @GsChandhok and would love to meet Deepak soon. Love 🔥 https://t.co/P0tVl8Ryn5 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) January 27, 2020

Both videos have amassed praise from people online. While some dropped generous comments for the talented boy, many others shared praises for Randhawa for recognising talent.

What do you think of this talented boy?