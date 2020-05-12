Guwahati has not been declared a red zone by MHA, says PIB. The claim is false

Updated: May 12, 2020 11:22 IST

Press Bureau of India (PIB) took to Twitter to debunk a false claim that seven districts in Assam including Guwahati have been declared as red zones by Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Claim: MHA has declared Guwahati (& 6 other districts) as Red Zone,” PIB tweeted. The agency then clarified that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare categorises the districts under zones and not the Ministry of Home Affairs. “Assam has no Red Zone District as of now,” PIB added.

They also shared screenshots of a local TV channel airing the fake news and a local online news portal making the same claim.

In the same thread, they also shared another tweet specifying that as per a list issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on April 30, only three districts in Assam are under orange zone. The agency further emphasized that there are no districts under red zone in Assam.

Currently the list issued on 30.04.2020 by @MoHFW_INDIA has named only 3 Districts of #Assam under Orange Zone and none under Red Zone.https://t.co/8mKaXwYxo3 @PIBFactCheck @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/US2fLig3FF — PIB in Assam (@PIB_Guwahati) May 11, 2020

People thanked PIB for debunking the false claim and also demanded action against those peddling fake news.

“I think there needs to be an authority that takes action against news served without verification,” wrote a Twitter user. “Why no Action is being taken?” questioned another.

