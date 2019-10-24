e-paper
Harbhajan Singh or Jasprit Bumrah? Girl’s bowling clip sparks Twitter debate

Many choose a middle path and wrote that her bowling style resembles both.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:26 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The girl is seen bowling and people are now trying to decide which Indian cricketer she resembles - Harbhajan Singh or Jasprit Bumrah.
The girl is seen bowling and people are now trying to decide which Indian cricketer she resembles - Harbhajan Singh or Jasprit Bumrah.(Twitter/@cricketakaash)
         

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has recently sparked a Twitter debate after he shared a video of a little girl. In the video, the girl is seen bowling and people are now trying to decide which Indian cricketer she resembles - Harbhajan Singh or Jasprit Bumrah.

In the slow-mo video shared by Chopra on October 23, the girl throws a ball in an unusual style. “Hey Harbhajan Singh, looks like you’re her inspiration....like a lot of other aspiring spinners in the country,” Chopra wrote and tagged the former cricketer in his post. 

Many agreed with Aakash Chopra and voiced his notion about the girl bowling like Singh. Some, however, couldn’t see the resemblance. They pointed out that her bowling style looks more like that of ace player Jasprit Bumrah. This sparked a debate among people on Twitter. Many choose a middle path and wrote that her bowling style resembles both.

Amidst this, there were some who preferred to stay away from the row and dropped comments with a touch of hilarity. All, however, praised the girl and some even called her “adorable.”

Here’s what they tweeted:

 Whose bowling style do you think she resembles?

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 17:22 IST

