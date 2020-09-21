e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Harmonica meets beatboxing: Woman’s music has left netizens tapping their feet

Harmonica meets beatboxing: Woman’s music has left netizens tapping their feet

Throughout the video, Shetty skillfully beatboxes while playing the harmonica simultaneously, making a delightful tune.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:52 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows Shetty playing the harmonica.
The clip shows Shetty playing the harmonica.(Instagram/@akankshashettyy)
         

The Internet is full of talented people who come up with different kinds of experiments when it comes to music. Be it mixing different genres or instruments, the results can often be quite out of the box. Adding to all those peppy tracks is this one shared on Instagram reels by Akanksha Shetty from Bangalore.

The clip shows Shetty playing the harmonica. Throughout the video, Shetty skillfully beatboxes while playing the harmonica simultaneously, making a delightful tune.

“It’s Harmonica and Beatboxing at a go! PS- I brought the Harmonica yesterday,” reads a part of the caption. The result of this fusion music is pretty amazing.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 8, the clip has garnered over 2.4 lakh likes and tons of appreciative comments from netizens. People were amazed at the peppy new creation created by the fusion of beatboxing and harmonica. Many even showered their likeness for the video with clapping hands and fire emojis.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Awesome!” exclaimed an Instagram user. “You made a song just with one instrument. This is called talent,” said another. “You nailed it,” commented a third.

“Wow. You make it look so easy,” wrote a fourth.

Shetty also shared a full version of the fusion music. You can check it out below:

What are your thoughts on this?

tags
top news
Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
LIVE: ‘Many states reported nil data on farmer suicides,’ MoS (Home) Reddy in RS
LIVE: ‘Many states reported nil data on farmer suicides,’ MoS (Home) Reddy in RS
Bhiwandi building collapse: PM tweets condolences to families of victims
Bhiwandi building collapse: PM tweets condolences to families of victims
India records 86,961 Covid-19 cases, recovery rate rises over 80%
India records 86,961 Covid-19 cases, recovery rate rises over 80%
Emmys 2020 highlights: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Emmys 2020 highlights: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Parliament monsoon session: Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against Harivansh
Parliament monsoon session: Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against Harivansh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In