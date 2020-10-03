e-paper
Harry Potter ‘plays’ Quidditch in London’s Leicester Square

The bronze statue, which shows Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, is just a few steps from where the film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” had its world film premiere in November 2001.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:42 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
London
A statue of Harry Potter, based on the JK Rowling novels, is seen after it was unveiled at Leicester Square in London, Britain.
A statue of Harry Potter, flying a Nimbus 2000 broom over the Hogwarts Quidditch pitch, was unveiled on Wednesday in London’s Leicester Square.

The bronze statue, which shows Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, is just a few steps from where the film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” had its world film premiere in November 2001.

People take a selfie with a statue of Harry Potter, based on the JK Rowling novels, after it was unveiled at Leicester Square in London, Britain.
“Harry Potter is hugely important to literature, theatre and, of course, to film,” said Ros Morgan, chief executive at Heart of London Business Alliance.

“We know there are fans of Harry Potter of all ages all around the world and we look forward to welcoming them to the West End and Leicester Square, whenever that will be.”

Potter joins other film icons including Laurel & Hardy, Mary Poppins, Mr. Bean and Paddington as part of ‘Scenes in the Square’, an interactive film trail in Leicester Square.

A statue of Harry Potter, based on the JK Rowling novels, is seen after it was unveiled at Leicester Square in London, Britain.
Some young fans were enthralled.

“I love Harry Potter and have been posing for photos pretending to play Quidditch with the statue all morning,” said Finn Bruce, aged 10. “I love coming into London and I’m happy Harry is here now too.”

